Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $613,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $205.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.