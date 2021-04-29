Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 90.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after buying an additional 340,732 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after buying an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,407,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,099,420,000 after buying an additional 26,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,381,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,985,000 after buying an additional 670,488 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,463,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $976,023,000 after buying an additional 51,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $67.52 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

