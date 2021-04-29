Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $104.78 million and $1.77 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00068223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00078354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.68 or 0.00837838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00099290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Hoge Finance Coin Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 412,293,462,330 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.