Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.45

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 3070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 370,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

