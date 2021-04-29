HollyGold (HGOLD) Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last Week

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HollyGold has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HollyGold has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $190,851.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HollyGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00063184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00282780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.58 or 0.01095351 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.00705836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,562.59 or 1.00028992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold’s launch date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,134 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.