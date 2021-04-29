HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to report sales of $87.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.90 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $88.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $340.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $350.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $328.55 million, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $343.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HMST shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $872.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

