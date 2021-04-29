Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.27.

Shares of HON opened at $222.87 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

