Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.34. 14,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.