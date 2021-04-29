Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.50. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Howard Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $309.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 104,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

