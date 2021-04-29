Howmet Aerospace (HWM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $32.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $26.76. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.98.

HWM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

