Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HWM. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,772. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

