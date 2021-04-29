HSBC Begins Coverage on Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

HSBC began coverage on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WBRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wienerberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

