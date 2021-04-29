HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 400 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 438.25 ($5.73).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 443.35 ($5.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £90.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 427.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 395.98.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

