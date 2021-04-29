HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec lowered shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 438.25 ($5.73).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 443.35 ($5.79) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.36.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

