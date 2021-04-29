HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.94

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 29126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 217.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 304,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HSBC by 529.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

