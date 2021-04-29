Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $203.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hubbell traded as high as $196.42 and last traded at $195.94, with a volume of 2877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hubbell by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

