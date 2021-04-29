Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

