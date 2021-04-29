Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) PT Raised to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.60 to $12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.54.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 355,028 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,717,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,774,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 368,397 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

