Hudock Inc. Acquires 84 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 48.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -857.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

