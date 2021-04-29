Hudock Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Hudock Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.53. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.92.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

