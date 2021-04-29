Hudock Inc. Purchases 550 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 275.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $46.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.58%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

