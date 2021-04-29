Hudock Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 59,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 22,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.9% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.31 and a 12-month high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.