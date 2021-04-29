Hudock Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Ciena by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Ciena by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after buying an additional 31,367 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $137,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,690 shares of company stock worth $2,201,502 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

