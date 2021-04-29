Hudock Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 279,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after buying an additional 26,589 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

