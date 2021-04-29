Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

