Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,947,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $366,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $41.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

