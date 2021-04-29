Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $214,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 398.4% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC now owns 400,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,055,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 104,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $253.97 and a 1 year high of $385.17.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.