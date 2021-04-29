Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,550 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after buying an additional 2,259,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Halliburton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after buying an additional 1,024,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

