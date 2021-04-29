Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 378 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after acquiring an additional 452,514 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $493,517,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB opened at $164.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.28.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

