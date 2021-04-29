Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 394.7% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HOILF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,503. Hunter Technology has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

Hunter Oil Corp. acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

