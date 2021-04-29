Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Short Interest Update

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 394.7% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS HOILF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,503. Hunter Technology has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79.
Hunter Technology Company Profile
