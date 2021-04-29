HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to Buy by 86 Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. 86 Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.96. HUYA has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $2,626,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $30,740,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 90,702 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.