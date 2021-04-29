iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$84.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of iA Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.29.

Shares of TSE:IAG traded up C$0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.24. The stock had a trading volume of 96,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,841. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$37.71 and a 52 week high of C$71.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 8.3600003 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

