IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the March 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

OTCMKTS IBIBF remained flat at $$8.20 during trading hours on Thursday. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBIBF. Maxim Group boosted their price target on IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

