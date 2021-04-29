IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,838,000 after acquiring an additional 228,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

