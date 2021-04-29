IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,546,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after purchasing an additional 73,220 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,401,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.72.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $174.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.51. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

