IBM Retirement Fund Has $715,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 26,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

