IBM Retirement Fund Has $780,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 391,417 shares of company stock valued at $34,590,746. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.32.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.