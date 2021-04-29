IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.18 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

