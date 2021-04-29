IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hologic were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX opened at $72.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.75.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.87.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

