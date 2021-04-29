IBM Retirement Fund Sells 416 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $218.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.61. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,080,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.