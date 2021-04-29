iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%.

Shares of ICAD stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,207. The stock has a market cap of $445.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICAD. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

