ICHI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,129.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. ICHI has a market cap of $32.84 million and approximately $175,129.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.97 or 0.00022228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00062971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00278939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.25 or 0.01109028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00026497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.58 or 0.00719708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,720.35 or 0.99753486 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,743,790 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

