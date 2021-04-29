Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,882 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,997 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,617,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,541,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,423.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,515,381.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

