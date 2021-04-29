Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 104.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,906 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after purchasing an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after purchasing an additional 540,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

ORCL stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

