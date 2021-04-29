Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $718,000 Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 52.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $472.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.01. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $411.81 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.75%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

