Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $954,000 Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,463,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.91.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $258.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

