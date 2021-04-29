Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 48.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $52.13 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

