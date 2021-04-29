Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Unilever by 28,565.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $31,211,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $23,203,000.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $56.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

