Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,683 Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2,229.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 629.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

FVRR stock opened at $222.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.98. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FVRR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.54.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

