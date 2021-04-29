IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.600-4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDACORP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.600-4.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDA. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.25. 4,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $103.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

